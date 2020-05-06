Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.49.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

