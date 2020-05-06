JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.