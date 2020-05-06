Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,144 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

