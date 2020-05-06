VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in VF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of VF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.