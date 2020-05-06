Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $948,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.