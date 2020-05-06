Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

INVA stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. Innoviva Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

