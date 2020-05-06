Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

