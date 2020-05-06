Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 5,942 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in General Mills by 4,369.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

