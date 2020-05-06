New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

