Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.