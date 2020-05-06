Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Graco by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 142,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,069,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,137 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.