Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 87,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWT opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.32.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

