Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

