Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Acquires 3,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

