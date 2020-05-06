Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 572 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ZBRA opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
