Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 572 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZBRA opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

