Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $198,018.75 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,470.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oene Mark Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00.

ILMN opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

