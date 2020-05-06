Glenn Gary Cohen Buys 5,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

