Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after buying an additional 376,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after buying an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after buying an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

