Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 589.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

