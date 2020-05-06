New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of LHC Group worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

