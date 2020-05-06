New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.53 Million Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of PS Business Parks worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSB opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

