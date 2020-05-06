New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,609,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,551 shares of company stock worth $9,357,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

