New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of American States Water worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

