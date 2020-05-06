New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

