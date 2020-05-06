Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

