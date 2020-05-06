United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 32,886 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,886 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

