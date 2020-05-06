Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

