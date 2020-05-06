Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

