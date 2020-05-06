Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,077,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,412,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In related news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

