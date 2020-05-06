Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $163.59 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.