Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 598 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 279,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

LVS stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

