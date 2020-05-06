Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $11,320,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tenaris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. Tenaris SA has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

