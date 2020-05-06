CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

