State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 29,249 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in United Bankshares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

