Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 98.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

