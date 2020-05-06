State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 27,167 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

