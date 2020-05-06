3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn Sells 14,623 Shares of Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.