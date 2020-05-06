Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,795 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

