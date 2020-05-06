State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

FL opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

