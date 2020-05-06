Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 16,982 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $3,754,308.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32.

On Monday, February 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76.

NOW stock opened at $370.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $376.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

