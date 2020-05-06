Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $285.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

