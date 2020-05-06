NexPoint Real Estate Finance (ONEW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano acquired 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

