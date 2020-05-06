Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

