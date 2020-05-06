Unigestion Holding SA Takes $96,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 82.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 68.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

