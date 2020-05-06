Unigestion Holding SA Invests $43,000 in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,344 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Apache by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Apache by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Apache by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Apache by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apache by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Cfra cut their price target on Apache from $27.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

