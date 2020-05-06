Unigestion Holding SA Invests $119,000 in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Capri by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capri by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE CPRI opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

