MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.50. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

