FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman James W. Ayers Acquires 14,500 Shares

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,540,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FBK opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. FB Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $665.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

