Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SKX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.
Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on SKX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
