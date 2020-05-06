Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SKX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

