New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Signature Bank worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after buying an additional 688,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

